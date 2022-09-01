LISBON, Portugal — On a trip to Portugal a few years back with National Geographic’s Oregon arm, the Center for Geography Education in Oregon (C-GEO), my group was assigned a tour guide. He held bottomless knowledge about the regions we visited in Spain and Portugal.

As we rolled through Lisbon, he proudly boasted the city was home to “the best fish in the world” a statement Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, Halifax, Boston, Key West, Tokyo and a host of other cities weren’t there to contest, so it stood.

