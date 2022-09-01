LISBON, Portugal — On a trip to Portugal a few years back with National Geographic’s Oregon arm, the Center for Geography Education in Oregon (C-GEO), my group was assigned a tour guide. He held bottomless knowledge about the regions we visited in Spain and Portugal.
As we rolled through Lisbon, he proudly boasted the city was home to “the best fish in the world” a statement Seattle, San Francisco, Vancouver, Halifax, Boston, Key West, Tokyo and a host of other cities weren’t there to contest, so it stood.
Despite my inability to spell “connoisseur” the first time I typed it here, I consider myself a seafood connoisseur, so I was stoked to try what Lisbon had to offer.
I sampled a dozen fish dishes in the most highly-rated restaurants across the city, including various bream, European sea bass, tuna, mackerel, dogfish and mullet, but nothing came close to “the best” fish I’d ever eaten. While a few of the dishes were delicious, none held a candle to what I had back home.
To be fair, Lisbon isn’t the only place to make claims about the table value of its fish it just can’t back up. This was pervasive in Europe, Asia, New Zealand and at virtually every port in the United States.
Kiwis swore up and down snapper (Pagrus auratus) was the best.
Floridians swore it was gag grouper (Mycteroperca microlepis).
The Canucks told me it was fresh, ocean-caught sockeye salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka).
The Singaporeans praised the marbled gudgeon (Oxyelotris marmoratus).
Now, all of these were delicious, but they weren’t the best I’ve ever had.
What fish was? I’m no Anthony Bourdain or Andrew Zimmern, but I’ve eaten fish virtually everywhere you can eat green eggs and ham, across 17 countries and 46 U.S. states, so I’ve seen (and tasted) a lot.
Each region tends to have a fish its proponents claim tastes better than everything else that swims. That’s simple humanity; we automatically form tribes around our national pride, religion, politics, hobbies and yes, even the foods we like.
Freshwater
Throughout the United States and Canada, many claim either walleye or yellow perch is the “best-eating fish” around. First things first, if anyone tells you a freshwater fish is the best-tasting fish on Earth, slap them and ask them if their mother knows they’re a dirty liar.
OK, don’t do that, but they’re either lying or haven’t tasted anything from the ocean. While I agree that perch and walleye are the best freshwater fish in North America (if you don’t count salmon), virtually every fish I’ve had from the ocean tastes better, has a better texture and can be cooked in more ways. Don’t be salty; it’s true.
Saltwater
Everyone’s tastes are different, and depending on how a fish is prepared, certain fish perform better than others. Soft-fleshed fishes such as eel make for decent sushi but wouldn’t hold up to the heat of a fryer like a firmer fish such as a rockfish or cod would. Likewise, some fish such as mackerel have such strong flavors that lightly sautéing or baking them in butter or olive oil might not turn out the best result. Others still should never be eaten raw either because of parasite, bacterial loads or simply because they taste foul until cooked.
What fish is the best? Impossible to say objectively, but in my experience, there are three fishes that rise to the top — when cooked.
Strangely enough, all three of them can be found in the cold waters of the Pacific Northwest. I know. It’s not really fair. We already have some of the best water, coffee, beer, restaurants and quality of life (outside our major metropolitan areas) in the world, so it doesn’t seem right that we also have the best-tasting fish, but when it rains, it pours. And it rains a lot in the Pacific Northwest.
The four best fishes I’ve eaten are, starting with the absolute best: cabezon, monkeyface prickleback, lingcod and sockeye salmon.
In fact, while I release more than 99 percent of the fish I catch, I always keep these fishes when legal and practical. There are precisely zero other fish that meet that criteria in my book. Why? Well, once you have the best, why settle?
Fortunately, all of the species are available on the West Coast to the enterprising recreational angler, though unless you count the entirely freshwater form of sockeye salmon — kokanee — there is little viable sockeye fishing below British Columbia.
The other three fish, all white-fleshed and with uniquely pleasant flavors, can be found from California up to Alaska. Oregon’s laws are by far the least restrictive. Oregon allows anglers to keep all three species of fish, so long as the cabezon are at least 16 inches long and the lingcod measure 22 inches or more. There is no size limit on pricklebacks. Anglers can keep two lings, one cabezon (only during the July 1 to Dec. 31 season in normal years, but the fishery closes next week due to overharvesting in 2022), and up to four pricklebacks. Lingcod and pricklebacks can be harvested all year long.
According to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency's FishWatch site and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), respectively, lingcod represented just 1.4 million of 300 million pounds of the commercial catch (less than 0.5 percent) while recreational anglers harvested some 68,000 lingcod (numbers as opposed to weights are typically recorded in recreational fisheries), making it one of the most-harvested fishes.
Where better to focus than Newport and Depoe Bay on Oregon’s central coast? The two ports represented almost half of the 2018 recreational bottomfish catch according to the same ODFW report, so get out there and catch some fish that puts every other “best fish on earth” to shame.