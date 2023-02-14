The Bureau of Reclamation, in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, announced Tuesday, Feb. 14 that it will direct “temporary adjustments” to Iron Gate Dam effective immediately.

Flows from the Iron Gate Dam, the lowest of the four Klamath River dams scheduled for removal in 2023 and 2024, are being reduced by about 11 percent, or 105 cubic-feet per second. The reductions began Tuesday and will continue through April 1.

