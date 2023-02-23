Amanda Francois once thought she would never have to worry about teaching kids to read. As a 4th and 5th grade teacher in the David Douglas School District, students heading to her class should know how to read. By the time they get to her room, they should be ready to use their reading ability to master comprehension.

But since the pandemic, she has noticed a number of her students who have difficulty decoding words are struggling to understand what they’re reading, and are overall reading below grade level.

Tags