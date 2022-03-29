The partisan lines are being drawn locally and nationally over President Joe Biden’s proposals to impose a 20% tax on billionaires and increase the federal corporate rates from 21% to 28%.
Biden’s billionaire minimum tax would apply to households worth more than $100 million and will raise $360 billion, according to the White House.
The conservative Tax Foundation estimates the higher corporate income tax rate could bring in as much as $886.3 billion between 2022 and 2031.
Biden is also proposing another 15% corporate tax aimed at companies with $1 billion or more in revenue who might otherwise skirt federal levies. That could raise $227 billion, according to projections from the University of Pennsylvania.
Oregon and California Democrats see political and fiscal merits in increasing taxes on billionaires.
The wealthy, including billionaires such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates have magnified their wealth during the pandemic via rising stock market and real estate prices. That’s in contrast to the economic pain felt by lower-paid service workers.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, also voiced support for Biden’s aims. The Oregon Democrat has proposed federal income tax increases and the closing of loopholes benefiting the very wealthy.
“President Biden has put forward a solid proposal that would ensure billionaires pay taxes every year, just like my Billionaires Income Tax,” Wyden said. “There’s no way to fix our broken tax code without getting at the problem of billionaires avoiding taxes for decades, if not indefinitely. While there are differences between the president’s proposal and the Billionaires Income Tax, we’re rowing in the same direction. I look forward to working with President Biden and my colleagues to move these reforms forward.”
Republicans — including U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Doug LaMalfa of California — don’t like the tax increases and their economic impacts or Biden’s $5.8 trillion spending plans for the next federal budget.
“Biden’s budget proposal also calls for more than $2.5 trillion in tax hikes to high income earners and large corporations over a decade, on top of the nearly $1.5 trillion of increases included in the House’s version of the Build Back Better plan. This would be the largest tax hike in history, but it includes many major increases that have already been rejected by members of his own party,” LaMalfa said. “If passed, these additional funds won’t even go towards righting our nation’s debt, it will only be used for more unnecessary government spending sprees.”
Republicans also do not like the spending in Biden’s budget plans. They blame some of the spending and central bank infusions during the COVID pandemic for the current inflation wave.
“Over the next 10 years, Joe’s Biden’s proposed budget will include $73 trillion in spending, $58 trillion in taxes and $16 trillion in new public debt. Not exactly much of a ‘budget’,” said Bentz.
Musk has previously criticized so-called billionaire taxes saying they are the precursor to additional tax hikes to pay for government spending.
Biden and his Democratic allies argue raising taxes on the very rich is about fairness and will help reduce federal deficits.
“And the wealthy and corporations will finally begin to pay their fair share,” Biden said announcing his tax and budget pushes. For most Americans, the last few years were very hard, stretching them to the breaking point. But billionaires and large corporations got richer than ever. Right now, billionaires pay an average rate of 8 percent on their total income. Eight percent — that’s the average they pay.”