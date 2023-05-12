To recognize National Wildfire Awareness Month, Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Idaho Power are encouraging Oregonians to prepare for fire season. Fire-weather conditions, such as severe drought combined with summer windstorms or active wildfires, can lead to safety-related power outages.

According to a press release, PGE, Pacific Power and Idaho Power continue to invest in and prepare their electric grids to deliver reliable power and operate safely in all seasons. Preparedness is a year-round effort, and everyone has a part to play. As electric providers, the companies partner with tribes and federal, state and local agencies to plan and prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

