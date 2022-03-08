Carolyn V Souders, RN, retired, PhD
As a US born citizen of 72 years, I am extremely embarrassed & ashamed to say I am a US citizen at this moment in time. Watching what our government is NOT doing to help the innocent, helpless people of Ukraine is sinful and inhumane to say the least. For over a week now all we hear is lip service and reasons why we, the United States, can't really help them. We supposedly are sending military hardware assistance but honestly, do we know it's getting there in time? I for one doubt it. These people were begging months ago for assistance and our president, US leaders , and UN members ignored them. Then once Russia actually attacked these people, everyone notices them and state "we'll send military armor". REALLY?? If we had taken notice, and used common sense, we would have had these people better prepared and likely left them in a much better place to protect and defend their land, freedom, and all the good innocent people of Ukraine.
We are daily letting many people into this country from who knows where at our southern borders, yet we can't help these people crying out for assistance? This is truly insane. Talk about speaking out of both sides of your mouth Mr. President and US Congress!
Putting sanctions on Russia is a good idea and all of the UN and other country's stepping up to show support is one thing, but why in the world are we not taking aggressive means to put this to an end? This is also insane. Putin likely knows we have a weak, coward for a president and US leaders. He watched the Afghanistan catastrophe no doubt and knew he had every chance possible to do what he has done. We hear all of the UN, including the US is fearful it will cause Putin to hit the button and launch nuclear weapons including missiles. Perhaps, but if we can send US special forces into other foreign countries and know where the leaders are and take them out, then why in the world can't we do the same to Putin? I've seen television coverage of Putin sitting in his quarters with his military leaders in a huge room, so tell me if we know where this is at in his empire in Moscow, why don't we know where he is at any given moment? I can bet we do.
We, the US are continuing daily to receive oil from Russia. WHY is this happening when we have all the oil reserves available in this country? We can supply our oil to the West for their energy sources and completely cut Putin's empire off in the matter of minutes and have our resource available for many, many years. This is a known fact people. I for one suspect the President of the United States and many of the Congressional delegates have money coming into their own pockets from this daily transaction. I would bet this is the real reason it isn't being cut off immediately. The president in his State of the Union Address, stated he wants many, many things now "MADE IN AMERICA", BUT HE NEVER ONCE MENTIONED OUR OIL MADE IN AMERICA. Ask yourself why?
Perhaps the United States and all the United Nations should get together immediately and offer relief to these Russian solders then guide each and every one of them to safety. would not be surprised if greater than half of them would jump at this chance to be FREE. This would help to minimize Putin's military forces rapidly in the Ukraine.
Are we really focused and worried about the environment and global warming at this moment?? Is everyone in our congressional delegation and our US president really this stupid?? Folks, we won't need to worry about the environment pretty soon. Once Putin releases his nuclear bombs on the United States, we won't need to worry about it. It will take care of itself. Problems Solved.
Carolyn V. Souders, PhD, RN retired, lives in Klamath Falls, Oregon