The Klamath Falls Police Department seize 9 ounces of fentanyl Friday, Sept. 2 during a traffic stop coordinated with the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Oregon State Police.

 Klamath Falls Police Department

A man with a large amount of fentanyl was arrested this past weekend on his way into Klamath Falls.

In a press release Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) reported that Matthew Morse, 52, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 and lodged in the Klamath County Jail after he was arrested carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls.

