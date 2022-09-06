A man with a large amount of fentanyl was arrested this past weekend on his way into Klamath Falls.
In a press release Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) reported that Matthew Morse, 52, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 and lodged in the Klamath County Jail after he was arrested carrying approximately 9 ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of methamphetamine on Highway 66 near Klamath Falls.
KFPD worked with the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police (OSP) to stop Morse along with a second suspect who was cited and released for felony drug crimes.
According to the release, the vehicle stop was coordinated by BINET after almost a yearlong investigation into major fentanyl dealers supplying the drug into Klamath Falls. The fentanyl seized from Morse was in route to supply local Klamath Falls fentanyl dealers from its source location in central California. The amount of fentanyl BINET seized from Morse would approximately equate to 129,250 fatal doses of the drug.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, opioid overdose deaths are continuing to increase in Oregon and Klamath County.
In 2019, Oregon overdose deaths were at 280 total for the year and in 2021 those numbers increased to well over 700.
According to the release, BINET and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are working to interrupt the flow of this dangerous drug into Klamath County. So far this year their investigations have seized more than two pounds of powdered fentanyl and thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills in route to supply Klamath Falls.
Anyone with information regarding the distribution of fentanyl and dangerous drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 541-883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-850-5380.