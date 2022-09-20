Homeless

A homeless camp tent in Jackson County.

 Jackson County Continuum Of Care

A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue.

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.

