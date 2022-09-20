11-01 decriminalize drugs

This photo from video provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office in Salem on June 26, 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Yes on Measure 110 Campaign

Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank.

The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of independent voters and 33% of Republicans support keeping Measure 110, rather than repealing it and defunding related addiction services. The measure is the country’s first drug decriminalization law. It also provided for the creation of addiction recovery networks statewide. It was pitched as a way to keep low-level drug offenders out of jails and get them help.