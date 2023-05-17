Zoo Nights

Zoo Nights will feature evening hours at the zoo with local music, food carts, activities for all ages, and the chance to get to know some of the animals active during twilight.

 Fred Joe, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — Nothing says summer in Portland like a warm evening outdoors with good food and live entertainment. Throughout the course of 10 Fridays this summer, Zoo Nights, presented by TriMet, will offer local music, food carts, activities for all ages and the opportunity to get to know some of the Oregon Zoo animals active during twilight hours.

“Portland is known for its perfect summer evenings, and once they’re here, I look for every opportunity to get outside and have a good time with the kids,” zoo Director Heidi Rahn said in a press release. “Zoo Nights is a chance to enjoy a fun evening and come together for wildlife.”

