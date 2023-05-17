PORTLAND — Nothing says summer in Portland like a warm evening outdoors with good food and live entertainment. Throughout the course of 10 Fridays this summer, Zoo Nights, presented by TriMet, will offer local music, food carts, activities for all ages and the opportunity to get to know some of the Oregon Zoo animals active during twilight hours.
“Portland is known for its perfect summer evenings, and once they’re here, I look for every opportunity to get outside and have a good time with the kids,” zoo Director Heidi Rahn said in a press release. “Zoo Nights is a chance to enjoy a fun evening and come together for wildlife.”
According to the press release, Zoo Nights takes place every Friday from mid-June through mid-August, with live music on the lawn at 6:30 p.m. and activities taking place from 5:30 p.m. on. The series kicks off June 16 with Grupo Masato’s dance-party mix of chicha, cumbia and Afro-Peruvian music.
The press release states that other upcoming dates include the honky-tonk country stylings of Robert Henry (June 23), country-bluegrass from Jackstraw (June 30), salsa and Latin jazz courtesy of Pa'lante (July 7), global dance legends DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid (July 14), party-time covers band Hit Machine (July 21), zydeco by the Too Loose Cajun Band (July 28), classic soul star Ural Thomas and the Pain (Aug. 4), the Grateful Dead–inspired Garcia Birthday Band (Aug. 11), and Jujuba’s Afrobeat dance party (Aug. 18).
Also on hand will be food and snacks from Verde Cocina, Alchemy Sandwich Co., Eleni’s Kitchen Ethiopian Food, Getta Gyro and more — plus the ever-popular elephant ears and a selection of local beer and wine, the press release states.
Zoo Nights is a special event and is not included with regular daytime admission. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.