Sugarman’s Corner, a Klamath Falls public gathering space located on Main and South Sixth Streets is closed until further notice while the city repairs vandalism damages.
Vandalism at the Klamath Falls property Sugarman's Corner includes graffiti along the side of one of the Klamath Falls Piano Projects.
Sugarman's Corner will remain fenced off until repairs are completed.
Sugarman’s Corner on Main and North Sixth streets is closed until further notice following multiple incidents of vandalism to the location.
The City of Klamath Falls announced the closure Monday with a news release.
