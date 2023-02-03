Hard work, dedication, pride and motivation are Jordan Howard’s four keys to success. He shared this and more during February’s Klamath IDEAS Talk, held Wednesday, Feb. 1.
IDEA Talks are gatherings hosted by the Klamath IDEA. Designed as a networking opportunity for those interested in learning, networking and being inspired, each gathering features one or more guest speaker on an inspirational or educational entrepreneurial related topic.
For February’s IDEA Talk, Howard — proprietor of Howard’s Meat Center — was selected to be the guest speaker. His business has the distinction of being a third-generation, family-owned and -operated small business that, according to Klamath IDEA Director Kat Rutledge, only 15% of family businesses are able to achieve.
Bryan Irwin, a loyal customer of Howard’s Meat Center and family friend, attributes the success to “[Howard’s] business ethics.”
“[Howard] loves his customers, his products and the Klamath Basin,” Irwin said. “There’s energy and passion in everything he does.”
The drive and passion Howard possesses comes from his forefathers, he explained during the talk. Growing up he’d watch both his grandfather (Richard “Dick” Howard) and father (Mike Howard) serve customers with the best quality meats, service and culinary advice.
“Since I was 12 years old I was working in the shop stuffing sausages,” Howard said. “I watched [my forefathers] work hard with pride and passion. I was instilled with those values.”
The successes and expansions Howard’s Meat Center has seen “didn’t come overnight,” but rather was “an evolution of needs that rose organically,” Howard said.
In 1964, when Howard’s Meat Center first began serving the Klamath Basin, Richard “Dick” Howard started with whole cuts of quarter and half beef. During Dick Howard’s time, most customers bought large quantities of meat to be kept in their freezers at home. There was very little pre-made product.
As time progressed, the need for more convenience grew as families began having both partners engage in the workforce. Fresh meats such as tri-tip and rib steaks began to be sold.
Howard shared a story on how the marinade was first introduced because of these growing needs.
“My grandfather needed a way to make chuck steak sell,” he said. “The cut is very tough and chewy; He invented the marinade for that reason.”
Another service that has since become a cornerstone of Howard’s Meat Center — wild game processing — also developed because of a need and demand.
“Things we saw needed we were able to execute and perform,” Howard said. “Seeing these small opportunities and running with them really helped us to grow.”
Things really began to blossom for the business after Dick Howard passed the business over to his son, Mike Howard, in 1996.
“As the Basin grew, so did our reputation. We came to be known as this specialty place that doesn’t offer run-of-the-mill product. Marketing was very grassroots,” Howard said. “Most of what you see on our line came from out of this time.”
Like the very popular Super Dog (a jalapeño- and cheese-filled bacon-wrapped hotdog) that Howard’s Meat Center sells more than 100 pounds of a week.
“The creation of the Super Dog,” Howard said while beaming, “came in 2011 as I was leaving the Rose Bowl. Whenever I’m out of town I’m always looking for product ideas. There was this hotdog cart outside the stadium that was offering bacon-wrapped hotdogs. I pitched the idea to my father. After a few trail runs, we perfected the Super Dog.”
Despite all the success Howard’s Meat Center was having, Howard revealed during Wednesday’s talk that Howard’s Meat Center almost didn’t make it to the third generation.
After graduating from Klamath Union High School, Howard attended the University of Oregon and received a degree in business. While attending the university the opportunities Howard saw and city life took hold.
“I didn’t want to come back to Klamath Falls,” Howard said.
Howard applied and worked many different jobs, but nothing spoke to him as a career calling.
“I’d reached a point where I didn’t know how to be a successful individual,” he said. “I couldn’t keep living off of credit cards and crashing on couches. My dad needed help with the business. It took me 22 years to realize that [Howard’s Meat Center] was no better opportunity. I told my dad, ‘let’s fire it up’.”
Things really began cooking. Since Howard’s direct involvement with the family business beginning in 2008, Howard’s Meat Center has diversified and offers more products and services than ever before.
Pop Howard’s, a separate LLC (Limited Liability Company), sells marinades and rubs both in-store and online. Before the marinades and rubs were only available to consumers on a pre-seasoned meat.
Another venture, Smoking-H BBQ, sells hot and ready meals.
“To do all of this comes down to the people and support [Howard’s Meat Center] has in the community,” Howard said. “It comes down to the people who work for and with you. My employees are my most valuable asset. Customer- and employee-wise I’m very fortunate.”
Howard took sole control of the business in 2021 and said he sees nothing but good things to come as 2023 continues. He said he still believes that one-to-one contact with potential customers is his greatest marketing tool.
“I’m passionate about food,” Howard said. “How can I make my dinners yours? To share in the memories you make with your family and friends?”
When asked by Seth Gretz what type of legacy Howard’s would like to leave behind Howard said, “You have Heinz, Hunts, and also Howard’s, baby.”