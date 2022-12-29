Wolf

There’s a lot of misunderstanding when people talk about wolf management, according to a new study out of the University of Washington.

 Doug Smith/National Park Service

As in many arguments, opposing sides don’t always speak the same language. Such is the controversy of wolf management in the West, which is why new research found it’s important to clarify what people mean when they talk about managing the predators.

Wolves need to fear people so that they can coexist with people and livestock. However, wildlife managers and livestock producers often misunderstand each other when they talk about wolf management and fear, according to the paper, published in The Canadian Geographer.

