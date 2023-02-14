Roosevelt Elementary School’s student council made itself heard this week.
Excited to share their ongoings, the RES student Council (composed of fifth-graders nominated and selected by school faculty) detailed events and activities the school has held throughout the year to the Klamath Falls City Schools Board during its regular meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
Leif Sanders, a member of Roosevelt’s student council, spoke to the board about the Roughrider Gallop, a fundraiser the school held in November 2022 that raised $19,500.
“Funds were used to support our Accelerated Reading program and a majority of it was split amongst classrooms to help fund field trips, purchase classroom supplies, and so much more,” Sanders said to the board.
RES student councilor Sloan Henderson told the KFCS board that Roosevelt has installed a “Buddy Bench” on the school’s playground. “It’s a place where students can take a break or sit so others can see they are looking for a friend to play with,” Henderson explained.
The student council also reported to the board about the annual food drive they held in December 2022 that brought in 1,342 pounds of food for the Klamath and Lake Counties Food Bank.
“All students were grateful we had the opportunity to give back to our community,” said RES student councilor Everly Stewart. “We hope to have another [food drive] this spring.”
Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Scott Olson also engaged with the board by speaking about intervention groups that not only Roosevelt, but all Klamath City elementary schools are involved in.
“The goal and focus is to look and see where a student is [academically and emotionally] and identify the needs they have and how we are going to meet those needs,” Olson said. “We put effort into every student. This is an effort the entire [city school district] is making.”
The board also heard from Tommy Biggs, a representative of Ponderosa Middle School’s Student Leadership, about the reopening of Ponderosa’s library. The library has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic and will be available for student use again next week, Biggs said.
Klamath Union High School sophomore class President Grace Wilson then spoke to the board on matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the student body is “thrilled” to have school social events make a comeback this year.
Wilson also shared that Andy Campbell from Salem has been selected to be the head coach the school’s football team.
The board then heard from Klamath City School Superintendent Dr. Keith Brown who said “it’s an exciting time” within the school district.
Board Chair Trina Perez announced that the board has four open positions: Zone 1 (Roosevelt District), Zone 2 (At Large), Zone 4 (Mills District) and Zone 5 (Pelican District).
The last day to file for office is March 16 and there is a $10 filing fee. Applications are available through the Klamath County Clerk’s Office or at the City School District Office at 1336 Avalon St. in Klamath Falls.
The school board also has open positions on its Budget Committee. The term of appointment is for three years and applicants can contact Board Secretary Tara Bosse at the school district office for those applications. Call 541-883-4700 for more information.