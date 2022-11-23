Loan Repayment

Oregon State University-Cascades students attend a graduation ceremony on June 17, 2018, in Bend. About 500,000 Oregonians are eligible to have some or all of their student loans forgiven.

 Rob Kerr/OSU-Cascades

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts.

The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by June 30, and if litigation is still tied up in the courts, student loan payments will begin 60 days after that.


