Klamath Falls Streets Division crews will be performing work next week.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, crews will be at work across the city.
The Asphalt Crew will be performing asphalt repairs at the following locations:
• Monday: South 6th Street between Martin Street and East Main Street
• Tuesday: Shasta Way between Avalon Street and Washburn Way
• Wednesday: Shasta Way between Washburn Way and South 6th Street
• Thursday: 3900 block of Clinton Avenue, 3500 block of Boardman Avenue and the 3900 block of Miller Avenue
The Paint Crew will be striping and painting legends and crosswalks on the Oregon Avenue bike lane and on Klamath Avenue between Veterans Park and Spring Street from Tuesday through Friday.
The Sign Maintenance and Sweeping Crew will be workout all week through the city as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Citizens are asked to proceed with caution in areas where crews are working. Work might be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies.
For more information, call the City Public Works Department at 541-883-5363.
