Oregon Zoo’s groundhog-adjacent beaver Stumptown Fil has turned out to have the winter prediction right on the money after seeing his shadow Feb. 2.
Five weeks later, Klamath Basin is still feeling the winter chill with yet another winter weather advisory in place until 4 p.m. Friday, March 10 with another in place starting Sunday, March 12.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted 3 to 10 inches of snow throughout the Basin between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon with a likelihood of 6 inches.
After closing all schools due to snow Wednesday, March 8, the Klamath County School District released students early Thursday, March 9 due to the impending storm.
When predictions of heavy snowfall and strong gusts of wind were confirmed, KCSD notified parents of the district’s decision to release students an hour early Thursday in an attempt to beat the storm. Students were released just as the first flakes started to fall.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Klamath County School District announced that “due to inclement weather, all Klamath County School District schools are closed Friday, March 10.”
In a Facebook post, the Klamath Falls City Schools District also announced closures.
“KFCS will be closed Friday, March 10, 2023 due to inclement weather,” the Facebook post stated. “Evening activities are canceled as well.”
Following the end of the current weather advisory, the Basin will have a one-day reprieve before another storm is predicted in the area.
Ryan Sandler, a warning coordination meteorologist with Medford NWS, said that, at least in the valleys, the storm will likely be mild in the Basin area.
“When the second storm starts Sunday and proceeds all the way on through Tuesday, we expect about a quarter- to a half-inch of rain in the valley,” Sandler said. “The mountains are going to get snow, but the valley is going to get rain.”
Sandler said the temperature forecasted for the region will have highs in the 40s in the coming week.
Stumptown Fil’s foreboding warning of a long winter brings with it some good news, according to Sandler.
“The snowpack [in Klamath Basin] is at 113%,” Sandler said, which is beneficial to a region struggling with an ongoing drought.