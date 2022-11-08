Stephen Hedlund and Kelsey Mueller Wendt had early leads for Klamath Falls City Council seats after about one-third of the votes were counted Tuesday night in the general election.

Hedlund was in a three-way race for the Ward 3 seat with Emily Strauss and Kelsey Bitzer. Hedlund had 45.1% of the vote, with Strauss second at 33.7%. Bitzer had garnered 19.4%.


