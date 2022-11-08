Stephen Hedlund and Kelsey Mueller Wendt had early leads for Klamath Falls City Council seats after about one-third of the votes were counted Tuesday night in the general election.
Hedlund was in a three-way race for the Ward 3 seat with Emily Strauss and Kelsey Bitzer. Hedlund had 45.1% of the vote, with Strauss second at 33.7%. Bitzer had garnered 19.4%.
Mueller Wendt was taking on Bill Adams for the Ward 5 position. Mueller Wendt had 56.4% of the early vote, while Adams was at 42.8.
Abbie Rusth McClung was running unopposed for the council’s Ward 4 seat.
There was no suspense for Klamath County races, as Dave Henslee was running unopposed for County Commissioner Position 1, as were clerk candidate Rochelle Long and treasurer candidate Vickie Noel.
Also running solo races were Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District candidates David Cone, Kenneth Masten and Earl Miller.
The city of Malin had a pair of contested races. John A. Hughto had a narrow lead over Joel Woodley in the mayor’s contest, with Hughto garnering 49.2% of the early vote and Woodley at 44.1.
Seven candidates were vying for three spots on the Malin City Council. Christa Moore had the early lead with 21.8%, followed by Heath Haywood at 16.0% and Rick Dickinson at 14.7. Each of the candidates had at least 7.0% of the vote, however.
Unincorporated Klamath County cities were voting yes at a 69.1% clip for psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. The city of Merrill was voting overwhelmingly to prohibit those businesses within city limits at 77.1%.
The five-year local option tax for operations for the Crescent Rural Fire Protection District was passing at 71.4%.