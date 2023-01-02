Hydrogen Hub

Cars, ships, planes, fertilizer factories, refineries and steel mills are among the sectors that could be consumers of “green” hydrogen.

 Courtesy of Washington State Senate

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy.

How broad a role it should play, however, is a matter of debate.

