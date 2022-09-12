Elk Bow Hunting

Bow hunting for elk in Oregon will become subject to some restrictions this year. Officials for Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife say the change is needed to meet state wildlife management goals after many hunters switched in recent years from rifles to bows.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is placing new limits on archery hunting for elk in Northeastern Oregon.

People wishing to purchase a tag from the state agency to hunt elk with a bow will now be under a controlled system, based on a seasonal quota, similar to the limits placed on elk hunters who use rifles. Previously, archers could be assured of getting a tag nearly anywhere in Oregon during the elk hunting season which began on August 27 and ends on September 25 this year.

