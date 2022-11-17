SALEM — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Program at the end of this month.

This pause — set to go into affect at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 — will allow OHCS to process current applications in its pipeline, allow for minor system maintenance, and better project the amount of federal HAF funds remaining for homeowners.


