Justice-Building-3

Oregon is one of the only states in the country that contracts with public defenders rather than paying them as staff.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.

Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the Office of Public Defense Services to come up with a plan, and in recent weeks, the agency and the commission that oversees it have been discussing the details.

