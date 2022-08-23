Hospital staff

Hospitals have lacked staff to meet patient demand.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon officials have stepped into the fray of the state’s hospital crisis with a request for nearly $40 million from the Legislature.

The Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Human Services sent requests to the two Democratic leaders of the state House and Senate – Sen. Peter Courtney, D-Salem and Rep. Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis – last week. Courtney and Rayfield chair the Legislature’s emergency board, which is due to meet in September to adjust agency budgets and field funding requests.

