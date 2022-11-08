A drought state of emergency has been declared for Klamath County.
During the Klamath County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, the local Emergency Management declared a state of emergency due to the impact the drought has had on more than 100 domestic wells. Those wells are now dry.
While a disaster declaration can only bring attention to this matter, a state and federal declaration for Klamath County will provide more resources to meet this disaster as well as the recovery to follow.
Currently the county has a Domestic Well grant for owners who might have been experiencing troubles with their wells due to drought.
Also taking place at the BOCC meeting, Sheriff Chris Kaber stood before the podium and made a request to purchase a new canine and restart the K9 program after a year and half hiatus.
Commissioner Dave Henslee said he shared the concerns and frustrations community members have expressed to Kaber about the previous time this program took place and the opinion of it “not being successful.”
For further clarification, Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty asked the sheriff blankly, “What happened?”
Kaber admitted the program simply “didn’t work.” He continued to further detail the combination of “the training of the dog and the handler.” Kaber said he believed the program was “started wrong” and ended with “even my own deputies being afraid of the dog.”
During the program's closure, Kaber said the sheriff's office checked out a new training facility, better dogs and more effective training to ensure they and the dog are right and ready for service within the community.
The sheriff's office has a fund to purchase a new dog for service based entirely from grant- and community-supported donations.
“It feels like a wrong decision to just sit on this money and not use it for what people have donated it for,” Kaber said. “We are hoping to start firmly and show that this is a good avenue for them to go to.”
Minty thanked the sheriff for his candor and his acknowledgment of what didn’t work. Henslee spoke about his support of the program. He said that a successful canine program is extremely important for any city, any county, any government agency to provide as a service to the people of their respective jurisdictions.
The commissioners then approved Kaber's request to use the funds to restart the K9 program.
The commissioners then discussed with Dr. Myles Maxey, the director of Developmental Disabilities Services, an agreement for a donation of $10,000 to the non-profit organization Tater Tots Pediatric Therapy. Questions rose over how Developmental Disabilities Services receives requests for donations and how DDS selects what donations to make.
“This [Tater Tots] is an incredible organization," Henslee said. "With that said, my concern is this: There are many organizations doing great work in Klamath County and it is feared that your department will be seen as just picking one.”
Maxey told the commission that “the money we extend is always based around individuals who are experiencing intellectual development disabilities.”
He explained that DDS has also sponsored other organizations such as SMART reading and Solid Ground Equine Therapy.
There are two available seats on the Title-3 advisory committee. Applications are online at the county website at www.klamathcounty.org and close at the end of November. This committee is consists of five individuals with representation from the fire department, emergency management, search-and-rescue and two at large open positions.
To close out the meeting, Minty declared the week of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20 as Apprenticeship Week recognizing the vital role registered apprenticeships provide in creating opportunities in the Klamath County workforce.