Marijuana Stores

Steven Meland, co-owner of Hotbox Farms in Ontario now employs close to fifty people with plans to hire more as his business keeps expanding.

 Kirk Siegler/NPR

ONTARIO, Ore. — When Steven Meland and his business partner opened up Hotbox Farms in the small eastern Oregon city of Ontario they knew there was a big opportunity lying just across the Snake River.

Ontario, population 11,600, is less than an hour’s drive from Idaho’s largest metro area, Boise, population 700,000 and growing, where marijuana of all kinds — including medical — is illegal.

