Klamath Falls' state legislators recently addressed the Republican-led boycott of the Oregon state Senate that's now in its ninth day.
During a virtual town hall Tuesday, May 9, Oregon state Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls) along with state Reps. E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) and Emily McIntire (R-Eagle Point) answered previously submitted questions, the most pressing of which was on the state Senate boycott that began Wednesday, May 3 when Republican senators began refusing to attend Senate proceedings in order to deny the quorum required for the Senate to conduct business such as voting on bills.
Republican leadership has said the summaries of bills regarding gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming care have not been written in plain language at an eighth-grade reading level as required by an Oregon bylaw.
Linthicum explained that Oregon's constitution has a quorum requirement as a way to protect the voice of the minority, which is “what the boycott is all about, protecting minority voices.”
“Policies come out gauged for one side of the fence where the other side doesn’t get its fair share of water when it comes to the ‘lawns always greener’,” stated Linthicum.
Linthicum detailed both Oregon’s constitution and revised statutes saying that all bills must not be under 60 on the Flesch-Kincaid readability scale where a 0 would be a Ph.D. and 100 would be a five-year old.
McIntire added that boycotting and preventing a quorum is the only tool available to stop a bill. “If we feel there is a bill that will be a danger to the citizens of Oregon, or an egregious act on taxpayers, the only thing we can do is prevent a quorum,” she said. “We came [to Salem] to advocate for our districts and areas. We recognize the impact that this has, but we have to answer to our constituents. Stay away and walkouts are the last possible course of action [an elected official] would do. Choosing what we do is never a light decision.”
Reschke also said that the only constitutional requirement that he and other elected officials have is to pass and balance budgets. “[Oregon’s constitution] says nothing about deciding policy. When a policy comes that I feel doesn’t align with the principles of my constituents, the ability to do a work stoppage, sad as it may be, sometimes is what you have to do.
“People are people in Oregon,” continued Reschke, “I find most people are more down the center politically than we have [in the capitol building]. It’s very partisan in the building.”
The three legislatures were also asked what could be done about regulation.
“We have different levels where we can draw the line on regulation,” Linthicum said. “We are trying to create more free space within [passed] laws and provide more services to people in areas where they affect.”
Linthicum gave an example of wanting to free water in Chiloquin and Sprague River which are in flood stages while Klamath Falls and Lakeview had water shut off in the middle of February.
“Policies and laws, drawn in black and white, don’t work because they are implemented at the statewide level," Linthicum said. "These [policies] should be implemented at the local level through local district attorneys, local county sheriffs and local commissioners. Local government should have more control, not less control.”
McIntire admitted there is an agenda that a group holds within Oregon’s government that sets the narrative.
“Their narrative is the only narrative that they allow," she said. "If your bill doesn’t impede on their narrative, it may make it. The only solution is to try and build relationships with the other side.”
When asked what constituents could do to assist legislators, McIntire said, “Let your voices be heard by the other side. It’s about getting your voice out to other legislators in other districts so they also know the needs you seek.”
Reschke stated simply that voters need to be informed, be engaged and help to educate others.