Klamath Falls' state legislators recently addressed the Republican-led boycott of the Oregon state Senate that's now in its ninth day.

During a virtual town hall Tuesday, May 9, Oregon state Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls) along with state Reps. E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) and Emily McIntire (R-Eagle Point) answered previously submitted questions, the most pressing of which was on the state Senate boycott that began Wednesday, May 3 when Republican senators began refusing to attend Senate proceedings in order to deny the quorum required for the Senate to conduct business such as voting on bills.

