Hacienda representative Ernesto Fonseca, Oregon Housing & Community Services Director Andrea Bell, Eric Payne with Community Development Partners and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley tour Rockwood Village Apartments in Gresham.

 Oregon Housing and Community Services

GRESHAM — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Director Andrea Bell joined U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and Hacienda CDC CEO Ernesto Fonseca and other local leaders to meet with residents at Rockwood Village, an affordable housing community that opened in fall 2021 and serves 224 households. Bell also shared progress on the statewide housing plan, which was developed in 2019 to expand the supply of affordable housing in communities across Oregon.

“Every Oregonian should have access to a decent home in a decent community, but far too many people across the state are struggling to find housing that is affordable and stable,” said Sen. Merkley. “Rockwood Village is proof that community partners are essential to ensuring we are building housing in the locations that need it most, and we’re providing culturally informed services and resources that match community needs. I’ll continue fighting to get every federal housing dollar I can into our state so communities like this can be replicated statewide.”

