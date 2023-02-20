State Farm Bill

Oregon, which has about 20,000 acres devoted to onions like this field in Malheur County, is the third biggest producer in the country.

 Courtesy of Malheur Enterprise

WASHINGTON — State agriculture officials from across the country sought this month to remind a new crop of lawmakers in Congress of their states’ needs for a robust farm bill to address a host of food issues.

Members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture gathered in Washington for their annual winter meeting in mid-February. They urged Congress to provide a timely, fully funded farm bill to address a wide range of issues affecting agriculture, including technology, conservation and foreign trade.

