St. Pius X Church will celebrate its sanctuary remodel with a dedication reception Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The Most Rev. Liam Cary, Bishop of Baker, will preside over the dedication Mass.

The sanctuary is located in the new church building that was constructed in 1999. Father Shiju Thuruthilyil said the remodel began three years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold.

