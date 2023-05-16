LAKEVIEW — Prescribed fire season has arrived in South Central Oregon, and fire managers on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are looking for opportunities to apply prescribed fire to the local landscape.
According to a press release, prescribed fire is used by fire managers to improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and to reduce hazardous fuels to minimize the threat of high-intensity, severe wildfires in our area. Applying prescribed fire is a part of our continued commitment to protecting communities and natural resources from wildfires.
Warmer temperatures, reduced snowpack, adequate humidity, and favorable winds are improving the conditions needed for firefighters to start applying fire to planned units, the release states.
Area residents and visitors might notice smoke or fire on public lands in various areas during the next few weeks especially along Highways 140 and 97, according to the press release. Each prescribed fire can appear different visually depending on the forest type, the amount of vegetation, prescribed fire objectives, and how long fire has been absent from the area. Areas, where prescribed fire operations are taking place, will be well signed and may have increased fire personnel, traffic, and smoke in the area. The public is asked to stay clear of these areas, when possible, for public and firefighter safety.
According to the press release, prescribed fire occurs on days when the Oregon Department of Forestry Smoke Management Office indicates there are suitable weather conditions for smoke dispersal. Following that approval, if overall fuel and weather conditions are favorable, firefighters ignite a test fire before moving forward with the prescribed fire. If the test-fire indicates conditions are not suitable, the prescribed fire will be postponed until conditions improve. All burning operations are monitored and patrolled frequently by fire professionals, to ensure public safety.
All South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership employees are committed to a safe and successful prescribed fire season for the public and employees within these designated areas.