LAKEVIEW — Prescribed fire season has arrived in South Central Oregon, and fire managers on the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service are looking for opportunities to apply prescribed fire to the local landscape.

According to a press release, prescribed fire is used by fire managers to improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and to reduce hazardous fuels to minimize the threat of high-intensity, severe wildfires in our area. Applying prescribed fire is a part of our continued commitment to protecting communities and natural resources from wildfires.

