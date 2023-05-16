Linda Weatherford of Klamath Falls leads one race and trails another in preliminary special election results distributed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office.
Weatherford received 57.76% of the 1,018 ballots cast for Klamath Community College’s Zone 2 director’s job. Incumbent Kenneth DeCrans had 41.75%.
Weatherford also was running for the Zone 4 director position with the Klamath City Schools District. Kathy Hewitt leads that race with 45.17% of the 1,718 votes cast, with Weatherford second with 29.92% and Ashley Linde third with 24.27%.
Like Weatherford, Tom Ongman was running in two races and also was ahead in one and behind in the other.
Ongman (53.4%) held the lead over Bonnie Overcash (45.99%) in the race for Basin Ambulance director; Ongman (48.38%) narrowly trailed Vanessa Thompson (50%) for Merrill Park director. Thompson had received 185 votes to Ongman’s 179 in early balloting.
Most Klamath County races featured one candidate running unopposed, but there were some contested campaigns.
Here are the races in which there were more than one candidate:
KCC BOARD OF EDUCATION
Zone 6: Raymond Holliday, who has spent the past 15 years on the school’s budget committee, received 65.91% of the 6,028 votes cast against incumbent Helen Peterson (33.51&).
Zone 7: Rick Harrington (38.22%), a retired U.S. Air Force warfare repairman, led the three-way race with Steven Morton (32.85%) and Chantal Ramirez (28.09%) with 5,202 ballots received.
KCSD BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Zone 4: Incumbent Steve Lowell (68.97%) has a large lead over Myles Maxey (30.1%) with 4,070 votes cast.
KFCS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Zone 1: Andrea Jensen (55.82%) tops a four-way race against Kali Carter (19.36%), Guilen Garcia (13.41%) and Jaynee Coslet (10.74%) among 1,983 voters.
Zone 2: Andrew Biggs, former White House National Economic Council associate director, has a large lead (67.96%) over incumbent Lori Theros (31.61%) with 2,091 votes cast.
CHEMULT RFPD
Position 2: Incumbent Matthew Hatfield (75.71%) had a substantial lead over challenger Nancy Mort (24.29%) in early balloting.
Position 3: Debra Shield (64.29%) was well ahead of Cari Wilson (35.71%).
Position 4: Marjorie Findley (76.12%) had a more than three-to-one margin over Robin Ehrhardt (22.39%).
Position 5: Michael Findley (79.10%) was coasting past Paul Ehrhardt (19.40%).
BONANZA BIG SPRINGS PARK
Position 1: Justin Eary (62.54%) had a healthy lead over Gerri Kelley (37.17%).
Position 2: Sandy DeJong (52.22%) was narrowly ahead of Erin Northcutt (47.78%), receiving 200 votes to Northcutt’s 183.
Position 5: Bernis Peterson (74.56%) was running away from Althea Headley (24.56%).
MALIN PARK
Director: Jennifer Hartman (55.76%) was ahead of Lance Cosper (42.75%).
POE VALLEY PARK
Position 3: Cindi Boehner (82.86%) had a healthy lead over Karen Chesney (17.14%).
MERRILL CEMETARY
Director: It wasn’t quite a dead heat, as Brent Haskins (53.17%) led Jim Carleton (45.45%).