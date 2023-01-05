Klamath County Public Health will be reaching more ears with its coming multimedia project for Spanish speakers.
In an effort to enhance communication capabilities with the Spanish speaking community of Klamath Falls, Klamath County Public Health and Wynne Broadcasting Company have started a joint enterprise to create a multimedia platform.
Planned to launch this spring, La Voz De Klamath (The Voice of Klamath)—an online radio station custom application for smartphones and tablets—and a website will be available for access to all.
Jennifer Little, MPH, director of Klamath County Public, explained the project idea came after discussions with the local Hispanic Health Committee revealed the need.
“The project is foremost about having effective communication,” Little said. “All information will be posted in Spanish to allow easier access of health information, local events, news, emergency notifications—we are essentially trying to create a one-stop place for any resource, assistance, activity, need, and/or question that could arise.”
The agreement between Klamath County Public Health and Wynne Broadcasting Company was approved by the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
According to the agreement, the “fiscal impact is [an] expense of $134,800 for the first year of the agreement to cover development, implementation and maintenance of the project. Subsequent years would have an annual cost of $117,600. Expenses will be paid out of the Public Health Modernization funding.”
La Voz De Klamath will feature a Spanish language and music format that is designed to both entertain and inform. Between songs, similar to most other radio stations, announcements and information will play. All announcements will be shorter than 60 seconds in length (an industry standard).
The radio station and website are built to work together. Any announcement made on air will be available in longform on the website alongside news, sports, contests, restaurant listings, local entertainment and health and lifestyle information—all completely in Spanish.
“[La Voz De Klamath] is going to be an online outreach for the Hispanic community,” Little said. “I’m extremely excited about this.”
Revealed by Robert Wynne, president and general manager of Wynne Broadcasting, Spanish radio listeners in the Klamath Basin have been “underserved” and without a station since 2004.
“I’m tremendously proud of this project. The [Hispanic] community is a part of Klamath County and I am more than willing to serve them,” Wynne said.