The fences that went up more than two years ago around an empty plot on the corner of Homedale Road and South Sixth Street had the town of Klamath Falls all abuzz with rumors of a potential new restaurant in the community.

Co-owner and connoisseur of all things Sonic, Stacy Parrott, has confirmed that the once-vacant lot is the future home of his latest Sonic-Drive-In restaurant. The new addition will be Parrott's ninth and final branch.


