The fences that went up more than two years ago around an empty plot on the corner of Homedale Road and South Sixth Street had the town of Klamath Falls all abuzz with rumors of a potential new restaurant in the community.
Co-owner and connoisseur of all things Sonic, Stacy Parrott, has confirmed that the once-vacant lot is the future home of his latest Sonic-Drive-In restaurant. The new addition will be Parrott's ninth and final branch.
Following a fire which consumed one of his branches in Bend in 2019, Klamath Falls became Parrott’s first choice for a new location. Parrot said the town is located centrally amongst all of his other branches throughout the West and has the added benefit of beautiful scenery.
The timing wasn’t right, however, as the onset of COVID-19 brought the project to an abrupt halt.
“We started right before the pandemic,” Parrott said. “That’s when I moved here about two-and-half years ago, with the intention of building my last store.”
Though the project was delayed for more than two years, the contracted construction company, Modoc Contracting, confirmed that its crew had “broken ground” earlier in October.
With day-to-day life slowly returning to normal, Parrott said the restaurant should be ready for business before the end of March 2023.
Parrott’s history with Sonic dates back 46 years when he first started working at a Sonic in Euless, Texas.
“I started work at McDonalds at 14 until I went to work at Sonic five years later,” Parrott said.
Having formed a friendship with the owner of the local branch, he was offered a position as a cook for $1.40 an hour.
“It was a completely different world,” Parrott said, recalling working with managers who were “hands-on” and had a stake in the business as all managers used to be partners.
Nowadays, Sonic stores are estimated to pay between $13 and $15 an hour for restaurant staff in Oregon and upward of $22 an hour down in California, according to Parrott.
Though the pay rate is above average, Parrott said these days it can be difficult to build and retain a full staff.
Although times are tough, Parrott noted that it doesn’t always take a college degree to make a sustainable living.
“It’s like anything. If you work your butt off and commit to something, usually you can be successful,” Parrott said. “Not every time,” he added. “It takes a little bit of luck. Doesn’t matter how successful you are, we all need a little bit of luck.”