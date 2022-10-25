Magic Carpet

The “Magic Carpet” is designed to help beginning skiers and boarders

 Courtesy Mt. Ashland Ski Area

Beginning downhill skiers and snowboarders will have an easier time learning and honing their skills when the Mt. Ashland Ski Area, one of the closest to the Klamath Basin, opens this winter.

The area will open a new learning center featuring a “Magic Carpet,” a conveyor belt that will allow users to slide onto the belt and move up a portion of the hill while standing still.

