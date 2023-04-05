Oregon Housing Compromises

A pair of newly constructed homes are up for sale Tuesday, April 4 in Southeast Portland.

 Tiffany Camhi/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Oregon’s current housing supply is short 140,000 homes. This shortage has helped to drive up home prices, increase homelessness and widen inequities, according to state analysts.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has made it clear that addressing the state’s housing crisis is among her top issues. Among her first actions in office was issuing Executive Order 23-04, which established a statewide goal of constructing 36,000 new housing units — with a focus on housing for people earning below the median income — for the next ten years. It’s an 80% increase over what the state is currently producing.

Tags