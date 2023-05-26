Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, fly off the wing of a F-15C Eagle assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing, May 17, 2023, in the skies above Southern Oregon. The 173rd FW based out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon has been selected as the Air Force's preferred location for the next F-35A Lighting II Formal Training Unit, and will begin transition to the new aircraft once the environmental impact analysis is complete.
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Luke Air Force Base flies over the skies of Southern Oregon, May 17, 2023, on a mission with the 173rd Fighter Wing assigned to Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The 173rd Fighter Wing was selected as the Air Force's preferred location to host a F-35A Lightning II formal training unit; the wing will begin converting form the F-15C Eagle to the F-35A following the completion of the environmental impact analysis.
Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy/U.S. Air National Guard
Kingsley Field continues to soar into the wild blue yonder and now pilots will do so in new F-35A Lightning IIs.
Officially announced Thursday, May 25 by Oregon state Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ontario) after the release of the 2024 Presidential Budget, the Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing will be converted to a third F-35 Training Unit for the United States Air Force.