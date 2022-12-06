Free ranger-guided walks will be offered again this winter at Crater Lake National Park beginning Saturday, Dec. 10.
The ranger-led outings will be available 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through April 30.
Free ranger-guided walks will be offered again this winter at Crater Lake National Park beginning Saturday, Dec. 10.
The ranger-led outings will be available 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through April 30.
In addition, walks will be offered during the school holidays every day from Dec. 17 through Jan. 2 and March 25 through April 1. Walks last two hours and cover one to two miles of moderate to strenuous terrain through forests and meadows near and along the rim of Crater Lake.
No previous snowshoeing experience is necessary and snowshoes are provided free of charge. Participants must be 8-years-old or older and no pets are allowed.
Over the years, rangers leading the walks have typically provided insight about a variety of park-related factoids about winter- the park’s annual average seasonal snowfall is 533, but often varies. In recent years the snowfall has been well below average, while in the 1930s the average was 614 inches. Over the years, rangers have provided information about such diverse topics as staghorn lichen, non-flying snow flies, pine martens, snowshoe hares, voles, Clark’s nutcrackers, pikas and various tree species, such as whitebark pine, Shasta red fir and mountain hemlock.
Space is limited so call 541-594-3100 to check availability and make reservations.
People are asked to arrive early. Participants should bring warm clothes, including a jacket, gloves, hat, gloves or mittens and warm footwear, ideally boots and thick socks, and drinking water and snacks. The walks take place rain, snow or shine. Food and beverages can be purchased at the Rim Village Cafe before or after the walk. Because of the popularity of the walks, people with reservations who decide not to attend are asked to call to cancel.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.