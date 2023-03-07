Semiconductor Companies

Ben Clark is among a group of Oregon State graduates working at Inpria, a Corvallis company spun out of OSU research. They are producing a chemical that will make semiconductor chips smaller, lighter and more efficient to produce.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

CORVALLIS— In a small laboratory on HP’s Corvallis campus, a group of Oregon State University graduates are producing a chemical that will make semiconductor chips smaller, lighter and more efficient to produce.

The company, Inpria, was born out of an Oregon State University professor’s research group about 15 years ago. Now, it has 60 employees, 50 in Corvallis and 10 in Belgium. Most, including Ben Clark, Inpria’s senior vice president of engineering, graduated from OSU.

Tags