Money approved by Congress will help Oregon’s small and low-income communities test and treat drinking water for toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS, some of which can cause cancer at even low levels.

Limited testing by the Oregon Health Authority has shown that PFAS contamination in drinking water is not as big of an issue in Oregon as in other states, but the agency has advised people to limit consumption of fish from parts of the Columbia River Basin due to high PFAS levels in the animals’ bodies.

