Looking back, looking forward: Tom Hottman

Tom Hottman, Sky Lakes Medical Center public information officer.

 H&N photo by Kevin N. Hume

Public information officer Tom Hottman retired from the Sky Lakes Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“The decision to leave Sky Lakes was not an easy one,” Hottman said. “My time with the medical center has been professionally and personally rewarding and I am grateful for the many opportunities for growth over my 25 years here.”

