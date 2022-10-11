Public information officer Tom Hottman retired from the Sky Lakes Medical Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“The decision to leave Sky Lakes was not an easy one,” Hottman said. “My time with the medical center has been professionally and personally rewarding and I am grateful for the many opportunities for growth over my 25 years here.”
Hottman began his career at the medical center in 1997 after spending some 15 years at the Herald & News. He started at the newspaper as a reporter/photographer, was an award-winning writer and section editor, and was eventually the city editor with a staff of 14 journalists.
“Tom has dedicated his impressive career to impacting this community and he has been the creative force behind many of the great accomplishments at Sky Lakes,” said Sky Lakes chief executive officer David Cauble. “For over 25 years he has contributed his unique talents to elevate Sky Lakes and increase our impact on the health and wellbeing of our community.”
“Tom’s contributions will be missed, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
During his career at the medical center, his more notable accomplishments include:
• Leading the research project that resulted in the Sky Lakes Medical Center name, its “Life: Healing: Peace” tagline, and being instrumental in its community-wide roll out
• Chairing the team that organized the Better Health Partnership and created the processes that eventually evolved into Healthy Klamath aimed at improving the health of our community
• Initiating in 1998 the first medical center-hosted community health fair and coordinating the annual event until the pandemic canceled the 2020 edition (it returns March 4, 2023).
• Launching the Service Excellence project at Sky Lakes, coordinating its programs, and serving as program director throughout its eight-year life.
• Serving as Lake of the Woods Runs race director (and sometimes participant) for 10 years.
“I believe my creative marketing and communications skills, along with the visionary leadership from my director peers and the Senior Team, contributed to the organization’s success,” Hottman said.