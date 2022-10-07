Sky Lakes names Bryan Fix chief human resources officer

An experienced healthcare human resources professional has been named to Sky Lakes Medical Center’s executive team.
Bryan Fix, MA, SHRM-SCP, will fill the newly created position of chief human resources officer at the Klamath Falls medical center, Sky Lakes president and chief executive officer David Cauble said Friday in a news release.
While the responsibilities of Don York, a recently retired Sky Lakes vice president, included the Sky Lakes Human Resources Department, the duties of the CHRO have been expanded to reflect the increased complexities of the healthcare workplace, Cauble said.
“Bryan will be focusing on staff retention and recruiting, provider recruiting, and developing Sky Lakes leaders to ensure the organization is properly positioned to meet current and future needs,” Cauble said.
“I look forward to having Bryan’s considerable expertise to help support the Sky Lakes vision.”
Fix will relocate to Klamath Falls from Washington state, starting his new position in late November.
He is currently the CHRO at Providence in Spokane, serving the surrounding region. Fix previously was the vice president for human resources at Ambassadors Group, Inc., Spokane, the head of human resources for SolarWorld, in Hillsboro, Oregon, and the senior manager for marketing at FEI Co. (now a division of ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc.), Hillsboro.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Oregon and looking forward to joining the Sky Lakes leadership team,” Fix said. “Most of all, my family and I are excited to be able to make meaningful contributions to Klamath Falls and helping Sky Lakes create a healthier community.”
Cauble earlier named Grant Niskanen, M.D., a long-time Klamath Falls physician, as the chief medical officer, and John Timmerman, PhD., as chief operating officer, both new positions at Sky Lakes.