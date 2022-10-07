Sky Lakes names Bryan Fix chief human resources officer

Bryan Fix has been named to the newly created position of chief human resources officer at Sky Lakes Medical Center.

 Courtesy of Sky Lakes

An experienced healthcare human resources professional has been named to Sky Lakes Medical Center’s executive team.

Bryan Fix, MA, SHRM-SCP, will fill the newly created position of chief human resources officer at the Klamath Falls medical center, Sky Lakes president and chief executive officer David Cauble said Friday in a news release.

