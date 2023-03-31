Sky Lakes Medical Center announced Friday, March 31 that, starting Monday, April 3, masking requirements for patients, visitors and employees will continue in select areas only.
According to a press release, those sites include patient rooms in the ICU, the Cancer Treatment Center Infusion Center and the Sky Lakes Infusion Center.
“With patient safety as the top priority, specific sites will have continued mask requirements for patients, employees, and visitors to help protect against exposure for our most vulnerable patients,” the press release states. “Knowing there are high-risk patients in other areas of the hospital; patients, visitors, and employees will be required to wear masks when entering a room with patients that are immunocompromised or receiving immunosuppressive therapy.”
According to the press release, outside of the three selected sites masks are not required.
“Sky Lakes’ decision to keep masking in specific locations was made for two reasons,” the release states. “First, to protect these extremely vulnerable patients. Second, is to protect the staff.
Although Sky Lakes will not require masks beyond the three specified sites, the press release states that employees will honor requests from patients to wear a mask when providing care.
According to the press release, masking kiosks will still be available in areas throughout the hospital for patients, visitors and employees.