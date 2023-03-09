Beacon Award smaller

The Sky Lakes Intensive Care/Critical Care Team, shown here, recently earned a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

Sky Lakes Medical Center’s Intensive Care/Critical Care Unit recently earned a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence, conferred by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).

The three-year Beacon Award of Excellence recognizes exceptional patient care and healthy work environments. It follows a rigorous application process in which the unit demonstrated that its practices aligned with the AACN’s standards for optimal patient care.

