Sky Lakes Medical Center’s Intensive Care/Critical Care Unit recently earned a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence, conferred by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).
The three-year Beacon Award of Excellence recognizes exceptional patient care and healthy work environments. It follows a rigorous application process in which the unit demonstrated that its practices aligned with the AACN’s standards for optimal patient care.
“This award is an independent validation of the team’s commitment to serving our patients, our community, and each other,” said Christie Wiles, RN, director of Inpatient Nursing. “This team has persevered through extremely challenging times, and they have done it with kindness and compassion. This is a well-earned award.”
Medical units that receive the Beacon Award for Excellence meet criteria in six categories: Leadership structures and systems, appropriate staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, learning and development, evidence-based practices and processes, and outcome measurement.
AACN President Amanda Bettencourt, PhD, APRN, CCRN-K, ACCNS-P, in a press release applauded the commitment of the caregivers in the ICU at Sky Lakes Medical Center for working together to meet and exceed the high standards set forth by the Beacon Award for Excellence.
“Being recognized as a Beacon unit, especially while working to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores the team’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care to patients and families,” Bettencourt explained.
“Achieving this award is an honor, and the team should be proud of setting such a high standard in patient care and positive patient outcomes,” Bettencourt added.
“The AACN Silver Beacon Award is testimony to the dedication of our teams providing the highest level of care in our Intensive Care Unit. Recognition signifies meeting and exceeding standards of excellence in patient care across the nation,” said Ron Woita, RN, chief nursing officer, vice president of patient care services. “During the past three years’ challenges, our teams remained patient centered, working to meet the needs of the individual patients and their families in an ever-changing environment. I am grateful for the dedication and efforts on days, nights, weekends, and holidays providing care when our patients need it most. “