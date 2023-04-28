Sky Lakes Medical Center is seeking an artist to paint a mural.
According to a press release, art is one way the hospital plans to illustrate its investment to foster a beautiful and thriving community.
"We will achieve this by installing art on the new Washburn Pharmacy," the press release states. "For this project, we hope that the art will reflect our community slogan of life, healing and peace. The selected artist will be given some inspirational words to interpret in a creative, nonpolitical and unbiased way. We aim to have something that will be positive and uplifting to the community."
The Washburn Pharmacy is a brand-new amenity in Klamath Falls, the release states.
"We want to make a big splash with a framed mural that represents our community," the release states. "We are looking for an artist that has experience doing large pieces and is able to work with the art selection committee through the process. The artist must be able to complete the art within a 7-week window."
The artist will be given $3,500 as a stipend and for materials to be purchased, the release states.. The artist will be chosen by a selection committee based on their application, mock-up design and ability to execute the project. Sky Lakes asks that the artists respond to the organizational values, listed in the full project proposal and interpret them in a creative and artistic manner.
"We do not want words in the art, but imagery that exhibits our values, priorities, and investments in the community," the press release states.
Artists will be asked to provide a final design and color palette that will be approved by the art selection committee, the release states. Artists are asked to apply online. This application must include: A letter of intent outlining any accomplishments as an artist, their interest in the project, a narrative description of the proposed design (maximum of 2 pages), one full color mock-up design and examples of previous work.
Artists can apply to paint the mural at healthyklamath.com/pharmacyartapplication.
