One of Elder's warm-up practices was to observe a photo of a specimen for a few minutes and then draw it from memory, because birds are flighty and might not stick around for artists to complete a sketch.
One of Elder's warm-up practices was to observe a photo of a specimen for a few minutes and then draw it from memory, because birds are flighty and might not stick around for artists to complete a sketch.
In the fast-paced modern world, famed scientific wildlife illustrator and renowned birder Christine Elder teaches students to slow down and appreciate the details of their surroundings.
Elder instructed a small group of avid aviary-lovers in the art of sketching in the field this past weekend during a Winter Wings presentation. She was also the festival’s Artist of the Year in 2022.
“All the skills we use to become better at documenting on paper, that’s the same skills as becoming a better birder, too,” Elder said. “Slowing down, looking, observing.”
Though humans had become very adept at documenting wildlife in the days of the cavemen, Elder said, the advancements in modern technology — cellphones, cameras, video recorders — have depreciated observational skills.
“I like to teach through thinking more about not what we’re going to end up with today, but what we put in our brains from observing birds more closely,” she said.
With a small group gathered in the Favell Museum, Elder showed enthusiasm for her work as an educator, naturalist and illustrator.
“My whole life, I’ve been an environmental educator and a teacher and artist,“ Elder said. “I really prefer working with people and teaching, especially parents and educators and kids, kind of trying to inspire them to preserve the natural world through the nature sketching process.”
Elder’s workshop “Sketching Birds at the Favell Museum,” taught birders the basics of how to capture a bird’s image while in the field, stressing the importance of cementing observations into memory.
The most important aspects of a bird to focus on are the shapes, colors and proportions of the specimen’s head, tail, wings, beak, legs and feet. Elder also advised students to pay attention to the bird’s behaviors and the habitat in which it was found.
“A lot of birds can be distinguished more by their behavior and by their microhabitats rather than just their looks,” Elder said. “You really cement something in your mind when you actually do it.”
Like anything, “actually doing it” takes practice. So, to start, Elder gave the workshop students were given a few warm-up exercises.
Using a hand-out she had illustrated, Elder explained some of the basics when starting a sketch of a bird in the field.
Her tactic for effective documentation begins with blocking-in, an art term which means to establish the basic shapes of the subject: Circles, triangles and so on.
Next, Elder suggested focusing on the proportions and alignment of the bird’s structure. How large are its feet compared to its legs? Where does the beak sit in comparison to the bird’s eyes?
Flowlines and angles are also important to be aware of — the swoop of the neck down to the tale, the sharpness of the beak’s alignment with its face.
Lastly, Elder suggested sketching in negative shapes. Much like blocking-in the bird itself, the artist noted that blocking-in the shapes that appear in the spaces around the bird is also a very useful practice.
Having the basic skillset under their wings, the class ventured across the street to Veterans’ Memorial Park to sketch some of the waterfowl in the harbor of Lake Ewauna.
There were mallards, goldeneyes and coots galore all swimming along the banks of the harbor.
Dale Meurer, one of the students attending the workshop, noted how different some of the mallard ducks’ coloration was, pointing out a male with black and white stripes across its breast.
“[Elder] said that in city parks, you get a lot of crossbred mallards,” Meurer said.
Sitting on the stones lining the embankment, dozens of uniquely colored ducks gathered around the class.
Canada geese intermingled and scores of little, white-billed coots squawked impatiently, while the aspiring artists applied their newly learned skills.
After completing a few decent sketches, the troupe trekked the Link River Trail that runs behind the Favell and along the riverbank.
The group was a few hundred yards down the path when Elder spotted two trees filled with 20 to 30 large, blue-grey birds.
“Black-capped night herons roost here in the dozens this time of year,” Elder explained.
Hiking off the beaten path down a muddy hillside trail, the class made its way to the riverbank in the hopes of spotting a kingfisher.
Elder had heard the strident, mechanical rattle call the belted kingfisher makes during flight.
After about 10 minutes, Elder spotted the illustrious bird as he dove into the river.
Carrying a small fish in his beak and moving from branch to branch along the river, the belted kingfisher brandished his iridescent plumes and prattled on and on as he hunted for his lunch.
For more information on waterfowl and other bird species, or to learn more about Elder’s online and free workshops, go to christineelder.com/wings.