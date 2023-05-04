SALEM — Teams of students at Parkrose, Klamath Union, Wilsonville, West Linn, Lincoln and Henley high schools have earned top prizes in a media contest designed to increase awareness about workplace safety and health for young workers.

According to a press release, high school students across Oregon were invited to participate in the annual contest organized by the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition (O[yes]). In its 15th year of putting a spotlight on the importance of young worker safety and health, the 2022-23 competition challenged participants to create either a 30- to 90-second video or graphic design that inspires young workers to take the O[yes] online Safety Awareness Training to bolster their knowledge of how to stay safe and healthy while on the job.

