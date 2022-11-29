Crowded Hospitals

Doernbecher Children’s Hospital is jammed with children with RSV.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Health & Science University

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19.

According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people by Monday. Dozens of them need intensive care, Oregon Health Authority data shows.


