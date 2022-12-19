Children from throughout Klamath Falls got to tag along with officers for a different kind of ride along this past Friday.
Local law enforcement agencies answered the call for families in need this Christmas with the return of Shop with a Cop — a charity program which gives children an opportunity to purchase presents for their families with the help of friendly neighborhood police officers.
According to Public Information Officer Kristina Mainwairing, the program has purpose beyond just providing presents.
“It teaches [the children] to get for others,” Mainwairing said. “And it gives them a chance to have a positive interaction with law enforcement. They get to have fun with cops.”
On the day of the event, kids are dropped off at Klamath Falls Police Department where they are each paired up with their respective officers, one for every child. After gathering everyone, they load onto a school bus and take the kids downtown — to the local Walmart.
Once inside the store, the child-cop duos grab a cart and takes to the aisles, searching for all the gifts on their lists to bring home to their families.
And when the shopping is done, they return to the KFPD station gym to have hot cocoa while volunteers from staff wrap up every present to send home with the families.
Children are referred to the program by local schools and the Department of Human Services. This year, 29 children were selected to participate, purchasing gifts for more than 140 family members in all.
Mainwairing said that number has been as high as 65 kids in previous years.
“We’re bringing it back after the COVID years,” Mainwairing said. “This is a rebuilding year.”
The list of participating law enforcement agencies in the past has been extensive, including not only KFPD, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, but also agencies such as Fish and Wildlife and the Forest Service.
Funding for the program comes from donations that come in all throughout the year, Mainwairing said. Local businesses and many others send in checks and cash, all of which is directly deposited into the “Shop with a Cop” account.
Two local businesses were given certificates of appreciation on behalf of their sponsorship of this year’s program: Bogatay Construction and Chicken Shack.
“Bogatay Construction was honored with a certificate of appreciation prior to the event starting for their generous donation to the program,” Mainwairing said.
Chicken Shack provided the dinner for the event.
“The children enjoyed some delicious chicken strips and fries while getting to know their assigned law enforcement representatives,” Mainwairing said.