‘Tis the season for shopping extravaganzas this Thanksgiving weekend. Following the usual holiday feast, consumers across the country and world will be frenzied to find and purchase low-priced products for the coming season of giving.
For the fourth year running, local businesses in downtown Klamath Falls are coming together and giving back to the community in honor of Small Business Saturday Shop Hop.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, more than 20 downtown storefronts will be welcoming shoppers in for Shop Hop, with many of the businesses marking down prices.
On its official business Facebook page, the Hanger Boutique is advertising sale prices of up to 80 percent off.
Ashley Wendt, owner of the Hanger Boutique, said her shop is partnering with the Daily Bagel and Lucky’s Cupcakes and Cakes to offer coffee and baked goods to all the shoppers free of charge.
But sweet treats and budget-friendly sales aren’t the only perks of shopping local this weekend. For every $10 spent at participating retailers, shoppers will earn a raffle ticket to enter for a chance to win one of the 22 prizes that have been donated by each of the retailers.
Two additional grand prizes also will be up for grabs as part of the raffle.
The runner-up prize will be “A Night Out Downtown,” which includes a $50 gift card to a restaurant, a $50 retail gift certificate and two tickets to a show at the Ross Ragland Theater, donated by the Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA).
The top prize is a certificate for a seven-day vacation to a destination of your choosing, funded by donations from all the businesses involved in this year’s Shop Hop.
Liz Nelson, owner and operator of local specialty furniture store Painted Pieces, has been organizing the Shop Hop since it began in 2019.
“I just wanted something fun for our community, but also something that would bring all of the businesses together,” Nelson said.
Painted Pieces first got its start seven years ago when Nelson and her husband began fixing up and refinishing furniture out of their garage. The couple’s business soon took off, and four years after relocating to an official storefront, Painted Pieces expanded again, with the couple moving their shop into the downtown district.
“We were on the hunt for a bigger space to rent,” Nelson explains on their official website. “We hadn’t even considered purchasing when we found a historical building for sale right on Main Street. From the day I saw it I knew it was perfect.”
Darin Rutledge — the executive director of KFDA and soon-to-be executive director of Discover Klamath — said Nelson approached him with the Shop Hop idea a few years ago.
“And I said, ‘well, why don’t we tie it to Small Business Saturday?’ because that was the weekend she had in mind,” Rutledge said.
Though corporately-owned chains such as Walmart and Amazon set their prices inordinately low, small businesses bring in their fair share during Small Business Saturday. The National Retail Federation reported that while 56.4 million people did their shopping online last year, local businesses weren’t all that far behind, providing purchases to more than 51 million Americans.
According to local shop owners, Klamath residents have proven themselves loyal to small businesses in their community.
“It gets bigger every year,” Nelson said.
Each location will have a flyer in their window with a scannable QR code for shoppers to view a map of all the participating shops.
“I think Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for people to come downtown and see what all the local businesses have to offer,” Tom Jewell said.
Jewell owns Everybody’s Vintage, a store which sells antiques and collectibles on consignment.
“It’s a busy day, people seem to have a good time,” Jewell said.
For more information about this year’s Small Business Saturday Shop Hop, visit the official Facebook event page at tinyurl.com/HN-Shop-Hop, or stop in at Painted Pieces, located at 426 Main St.