Klamath Falls Police Department detectives have arrested a suspect in this week’s downtown shooting incident.
In a Thursday, May 18 press release, the KFPD announced that Gabriel A. Jenesse, 29, was arrested in connection with the Wednesday, May 17 shooting that occurred in downtown Klamath Falls.
“Detectives developed probably cause to arrest the person responsible for the shooting,” the press release states. “Detectives went to the subject’s last known address to contact him with negative results. While surveilling the residence, the subject was seen leaving and getting into a car. Detectives followed the car to the Gulf Gas Station located at 2075 Oregon Ave. in Klamath Falls.”
Jenesse was taken into custody without further incident and is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
The incident began when the KFPD responded at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting downtown at 7th and Pine streets.
Upon arrival, officers gave aide to the victim while awaiting paramedics. The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening. The victim was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
“The Initial report indicated two men were fighting at the bus stop...and a gunshot was heard,” a press release Wednesday stated. Additional reports from witnesses said the victim was in and out of consciousness.
KFPD Captain Rob Reynolds was on scene and said the perpetrator shot one victim in the stomach and fled the area.
This investigation is ongoing, according to the Thursday press release, so anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the KFPD at 541-883-5336 or the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.